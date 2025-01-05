Average fertility rate in Punjab drops to 3.5: PBS

LAHORE: The fertility rate in Punjab has decreased from 3.7 children per woman in 2017 to 3.5 in 2024, while the teenage birth rate among women aged 15-49 has dropped from 40 to 33, according to the latest survey results.

The findings were released by the Punjab Bureau of Statistics as part of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) 2024, which provides reliable data to monitor the conditions of children, women, and families.

The Population Welfare Department Punjab played a key role in these improvements by implementing new strategies and providing guidelines for field staff and officers. The survey shows that contraceptive use in Punjab has increased from 34.4 percent in 2017 to 40.1 percent in 2024, while the unmet need for family planning has declined from 17.8 percent to 16.7 percent.

The overall demand for family planning services has also risen from 52.2 percent to 56.8 percent, reflecting progress in awareness and accessibility.

Efforts by the department to promote family planning and change societal attitudes have been instrumental in these developments. Workers and field staff have actively engaged with communities, including rural and remote areas, to encourage the adoption of family planning practices, responsible parenting, and the use of contraceptives.

Their work aims to promote balanced families and ensure the welfare of communities.

The department credits its success to collaboration with various partners, experts, and practitioners. This collective effort has brought positive change and is expected to continue driving improvements in family planning and population welfare across the province.