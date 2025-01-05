Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

POL opposes gas sale deal by Hungarian firm in Razgir field without bidding

POL criticizes the operator’s reported plan to sell 35 million cubic feet of gas per day to a private firm without conducting a legally mandated bidding process

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL), a 25% shareholder in the Kohat-based Razgir gas field, has opposed a proposed gas sale agreement between a Hungarian gas company and a private firm.

POL, a joint venture partner, raised its objections in a letter to the Petroleum Division and other stakeholders.

The Razgir field is majority-owned by state-owned entities (SOEs), which hold a 65% stake.

POL argued that the Hungarian company, which owns a 10% share and operates the field, cannot unilaterally finalize a gas sale deal without a competitive bidding process. This, POL contends, would undermine transparency in the transaction, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The operator is reportedly negotiating the sale of 35 million cubic feet of gas per day to a private firm. This arrangement has aggrieved POL, a subsidiary of a UK-based oil company, as it bypasses standard bidding protocols.

Experts noted that the Hungarian firm is already supplying 14 million cubic feet of gas daily to the same private company from its Mamikhel field without following due procedures.

The private firm reportedly uses Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited’s (SNGPL) distribution network to supply gas to clients in Punjab. Experts emphasized that such deals violate Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and urged an investigation into earlier agreements between the Hungarian operator and the private gas company.

The experts further stressed that agreements for resources from government-partnered fields, like Razgir, must adhere to legal processes, including competitive bidding. Without this, they said, such deals lack legal standing and transparency.

Previous article
Petroleum Exploration (Pvt) Limited expands operations with KUFPEC asset acquisition
Next article
Average fertility rate in Punjab drops to 3.5: PBS
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FDA takes action against 24 illegal housing schemes

The crackdown aims to curb violations in housing development and ensure compliance with regulations

Punjab Forest Department launches crackdown on sand mafia

Average fertility rate in Punjab drops to 3.5: PBS

Petroleum Exploration (Pvt) Limited expands operations with KUFPEC asset acquisition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.