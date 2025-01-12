Sign inSubscribe
Finance Minister meets with Servis Long March leadership on eve of AFF

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held an important meeting with the leadership of Servis Long March, including Chinese Chairman Jin Yongsheng and CEO Omar Saeed, on the eve of the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

according to press release issued by finance ministry here Sunday, during the meeting, Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the importance of establishing a favorable policy framework to enable Pakistani businesses to explore opportunities in international equity capital markets.

He appreciated Servis Long March’s intention to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and assured the government of Pakistan’s support not only for this listing but also for other companies pursuing international equity capital raising.

Chairman Jin Yongsheng and CEO Omar Saeed highlighted Servis Long March’s growth trajectory and the potential benefits of listing on an international platform to access global capital markets.

The discussions also focused on the broader implications of this collaboration, emphasizing the need to enhance Pakistan’s presence in international financial markets and attract foreign investment.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding of the need for continued dialogue and cooperation to address the complexities of international listings and capital raising.

The interaction between Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Servis Long March leadership reflected a shared commitment to developing Pakistan’s capital markets and strengthening the country’s position in the global financial landscape.

APP
APP

