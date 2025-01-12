NLC, DP World enter into strategic partnership to modernize logistic, delivery systems in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World have officially announced a strategic partnership to modernize logistics and delivery systems in Pakistan which will help set new standards for improvement in the logistics industry.

The historic cooperation between NLC and DP World will act as a catalyst for economic development, paving the way for a bright future for Pakistan and the region by enhancing trade and connectivity, said a press release issued here Sunday.

An event was held in Karachi to mark this partnership where Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, was the chief guest. Senior officials from NLC and DP World, government representatives, and members of the business community were also present on the occasion.