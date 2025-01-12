Sign inSubscribe
NLC, DP World enter into strategic partnership to modernize logistic, delivery systems in Pakistan

By APP
ISLAMABAD: National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World have officially announced a strategic partnership to modernize logistics and delivery systems in Pakistan which will help set new standards for improvement in the logistics industry.
The historic cooperation between NLC and DP World will act as a catalyst for economic development, paving the way for a bright future for Pakistan and the region by enhancing trade and connectivity, said a press release issued here Sunday.
An event was held in Karachi to mark this partnership where Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, was the chief guest. Senior officials from NLC and DP World, government representatives, and members of the business community were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem expressed great pleasure in partnering with Pakistan’s largest logistics organization.
Terming the collaboration, a milestone for Pakistan’s logistics sector, he said that NLC’s extensive regional expertise and DP World’s global capabilities will establish a strong foundation for the logistics industry resulting direct benefit to the business community.
He said that DP World is recognized globally as a leader in smart trade and logistics and this cooperation will bring significant investment to Pakistan.
He said the partnership will help create job opportunities, increase trade volume, and enabling the business community to compete in global markets.
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem went on to say that the collaboration will herald a revolutionary transformation in the logistics industry. It will introduce global standards and practices in Pakistan, he said.
The partnership includes the rapid development of modern logistics parks in Pakistan. Additionally, container movement from Jebel Ali Port to Karachi and other regional countries has already commenced.
In his welcome speech, the NLC Director General stated that partnering with DP World is an honor for NLC. He expressed confidence that the collaboration will foster innovation in the transportation sector, positioning Pakistan as a regional trade hub.
He said that the partnership will attract direct foreign investment and create thousands of employment opportunities. Strengthening infrastructure and connectivity through this collaboration will further streamline trade, he added.
Under the agreement, two joint venture companies have been established. The logistics joint venture company will enhance supply chain efficiency across various industries by utilizing state-of-the-art facilities and best practices.
On the other hand, the road freight joint venture company will modernize the transportation system and promote trade with neighboring countries via land routes.
Finance Minister meets with Servis Long March leadership on eve of AFF
Tougher US sanctions to curb Russian oil supply to China and India
