Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Afghanistan emerges as top buyer of Russian wheat flour with $80 million imports

Russia records $300 million in wheat flour exports, with 3% value and 7% volume growth

By Monitoring Desk

Afghanistan became the largest importer of Russian flour last year, doubling its purchases, according to Russia’s state agricultural export agency, Agroexport.

The agency reported that Afghanistan imports flour due to insufficient domestic production capacity to meet demand.

The increase in imports came as Russia strengthened its ties with Afghanistan’s Taliban government. Last month, Russia’s parliament approved a law enabling the removal of the Taliban from a list of banned terrorist organizations, moving closer to formally recognizing the government.

Preliminary estimates from Agroexport indicate that Afghanistan imported Russian flour worth nearly $80 million in 2024, double the amount purchased in 2023.

Russia’s total exports of wheat and wheat-rye flour reached $300 million last year, marking a 3% increase in value and 7% growth in volume compared to the previous year. China and Turkmenistan were also among the top three importers of Russian flour, the agency said.

Previous article
Minister highlights foreign investment in Pakistan’s ports and shipping sector
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Tajikistan opens visa section in Karachi

The new facility will ease travel for traders, industrialists, and investors, fostering opportunities in trade, tourism, and collaboration in technology and resources, says Malik Khuda Bakhsh

Bangladesh simplifies visa process to enhance trade ties with Pakistan

LHC declines jurisdiction on factual assessment of tax refund claims

FBR chief targets Rs13,500 billion in tax revenue for 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.