Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Apple faces accusations of overcharging British consumers by $1.8 billion

The U.S. tech giant faces claims from 20 million U.K. users over alleged overcharges for app purchases

By Monitoring Desk

Apple is accused of abusing its dominant position in the app market by charging app developers an unfair 30% commission through its App Store, allegedly costing British consumers up to £1.5 billion ($1.8 billion), a London tribunal heard on Monday.

The U.S. tech giant is facing a mass lawsuit on behalf of around 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the United Kingdom, who claim to have been overcharged for app purchases.

Apple denies the allegations, arguing that the case is meritless and overlooks the benefits of its integrated iOS operating system, which prioritizes security and privacy. The lawsuit is the first mass lawsuit against a tech company under Britain’s emerging class action-style regime, with several other cases awaiting trial.

A similar $1.1 billion lawsuit against Google over its app store commission will begin later in 2025.

The case, brought by British academic Rachael Kent, claims that Apple has made “exorbitant profits” by excluding competition in the app distribution and in-app purchase market. Kent’s lawyers argue that this monopoly allows Apple to impose restrictive terms and charge excessive commissions, which are ultimately passed on to consumers.

“Apple is not just dominant … it holds a 100% monopoly position,” said Mark Hoskins, Kent’s lawyer.

However, Apple counters that 85% of app developers do not pay any commission. The company’s lawyer, Marie Demetriou, argued that the commission reflects the benefits provided through Apple’s innovation in the iOS ecosystem.

Kent’s case, according to Demetriou, overlooks Apple’s intellectual property rights, describing the claim that Apple must allow developers to use its technology freely as “expropriation of property rights masquerading as competition.” The seven-week trial is expected to include testimony from Apple’s chief financial officer, Kevan Parekh, later this week.

Previous article
US restricts AI chip exports, allies get unlimited access
Next article
OpenAI calls for investment and regulation to maintain U.S. AI advantage
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices rise as U.S. sanctions tighten Russian crude exports

Brent crude futures rise by $1.20 to $80.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rises by $1.30 to $77.87 a barrel

Global air finance summit addresses challenges in jet supply and demand

Bezos’ Blue Origin postpones New Glenn liftoff after countdown issues

Japan PM urges Biden to ease concerns over $14.9 billion US Steel acquisition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.