Sign inSubscribe
Tech

OpenAI calls for investment and regulation to maintain U.S. AI advantage

The announcement comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, with a new administration expected to be more supportive of the tech industry

By Monitoring Desk

OpenAI on Monday presented its plan for the future of artificial intelligence (AI) development in the U.S., emphasizing the need for investment and regulation to maintain the country’s lead over China in AI technology.

The AI startup released a 15-page document titled “Economic Blueprint,” stating that “chips, data, and energy are the keys to winning AI,” and urging the U.S. to implement nationwide rules to secure its advantage.

The announcement comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, with a new administration expected to be more supportive of the tech industry, including former PayPal executive David Sacks as the AI and crypto czar. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund, joining other executives in seeking closer ties with the incoming administration.

“There’s an estimated $175 billion sitting in global funds awaiting investment in AI projects, and if the U.S. doesn’t attract those funds, they will flow to China-backed projects — strengthening the Chinese Communist Party’s global influence,” OpenAI said in the document. The company also proposed export controls on AI models, suggesting that these technologies should be restricted for nations likely to misuse them.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, plans to host an event in Washington D.C. later this month to discuss its proposals. The company is also working to transition into a for-profit business to capture more funding after raising $6.6 billion last year.

Previous article
Apple faces accusations of overcharging British consumers by $1.8 billion
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Oil prices rise as U.S. sanctions tighten Russian crude exports

Brent crude futures rise by $1.20 to $80.96 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rises by $1.30 to $77.87 a barrel

Global air finance summit addresses challenges in jet supply and demand

Bezos’ Blue Origin postpones New Glenn liftoff after countdown issues

Japan PM urges Biden to ease concerns over $14.9 billion US Steel acquisition

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.