Government establishes DISCO Support Unit (DSU) in SEPCO to combat power theft

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to strengthen efforts against power theft, the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has officially established a Distribution Company (DISCO) Support Unit (DSU) in the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has issued a notification on January 9, 2025 regarding the establishment of DSU to combat electricity theft and enhance recoveries.

The DSU has been constituted with a two-year mandate to assist SEPCO in its anti-power theft campaign. The unit comprises a multi-disciplinary team.

According to a notification of the ministry of energy (power division), the newly formed high-powered Distribution Company (DISCO) Support Unit (DSU) in SEPCO includes representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), local police, and SEPCO officials. The unit, led by SEPCO’s Chief Executive Officer, will report directly to the Secretary of the Power Division.

The unit comprises a multi-disciplinary team under the following structure:

  1.   Chief Executive Officer (SEPCO) as the Director.
  2.   Sector Commander Civil Armed Forces (CAF) as Co-Director.
  3.   Nominee officers from the Commissioner Sukkur and DIG Sukkur, both in BS-18, as Members.
  4.   Officers in BS-18/19 from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Military Intelligence (MI), and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Members.

Additionally, the DSU is authorized to co-opt administrative and police officers in BS-18, to be nominated by respective Commissioners and DIGs within SEPCO’s jurisdiction. This collaborative approach reflects a firm commitment to tackling corruption and inefficiencies in the power sector, particularly in SEPCO’s jurisdiction.

The unit’s mandate includes recommending the dismissal of corrupt officials involved in power theft or financial irregularities. It will work on expediting recoveries and taking decisive action against electricity theft, a persistent issue contributing to annual losses of nearly 40% in SEPCO due to theft and technical inefficiencies.

With approval from the Federal Cabinet, the DSU has been assigned five core objectives, including reducing non-technical losses through administrative intervention. Law enforcement agencies will provide full support to the unit when needed, ensuring smooth operations.

The DSU’s core objectives include expediting the recovery of dues and implementing anti-power theft initiatives. The unit will directly report to the Secretary of the Power Division while working under SEPCO’s operational framework.

Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

