Hyundai Nishat unveils locally assembled 8th-gen Sonata N Line in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat has officially launched the 8th-generation Sonata N Line in Pakistan, introducing a locally assembled high-performance sedan that blends elegant design, advanced technology, and a powerful turbocharged engine.

According to Pakwheels, the Sonata N Line measures 4,910mm in length, 1,860mm in width, and 1,445mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,840mm and ground clearance of 135mm. The sedan features a glossy black radiator grille, two-tone bumpers, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic roof, and dual-tip exhausts, adding to its aggressive and refined appearance.

Inside, the cabin offers luxury and sportiness with suede and Nappa leather seats accented by red stitching. High-tech features include an 8-way power driver seat with memory, ventilated and heated seats, a 12.3-inch curved digital display, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Additional conveniences include ambient lighting, keyless entry, wireless charging, and dual-zone climate control.

Powering the Sonata N Line is a 2.5L Smartstream turbocharged engine paired with an 8-speed Wet Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) and paddle shifters. The engine delivers 290 horsepower and 422 Nm of torque, propelling the sedan from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, with an estimated top speed exceeding 240 km/h. Multiple driving modes—Eco, Normal, Sport, and Custom—enhance its versatility for different driving conditions.

The sedan also boasts advanced safety features such as blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera system, and intelligent collision avoidance systems. RADAR-enabled features like lane-keeping assist, rear occupant alert, and side exit assist further enhance safety and driving confidence.

Hyundai has priced the Sonata N Line at Rs15,890,000 (ex-factory). The company aims to set a new benchmark in Pakistan’s D-segment sedan market with its combination of luxury, performance, and innovative technology.