Say hello to Pakistan’s first digital bank

In case you missed it, a great battle has been underway in Pakistan’s banking sector for nearly three years now. It started in March 2022, when the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced it had created a digital banking framework.

The announcement had the entire banking sector on its toes. This was a chance to be an early mover in the future of banking. Everything about digital payments and EMIs in Pakistan had shown commercial banks that digital was the way to go in the future. And what is the harm if you can have a full-fledged bank without incurring the massive capital cost of opening branches?

Everyone scrambled to put together propositions to the central bank. They received as many as 20 applications from leading banks such as HBL, UBL, Alfalah and JS, microfinance banks, domestic fintech companies, foreign fintech companies and large business groups that formed a consortium with partners that know banking.

From this initial glut of applicants, the SBP began a weeding process. It took them nine months, but in January 2023 they whittled this down to five candidates. The state bank granted NOCs to five institutions — namely Easypaisa, Hugo Bank, KT Bank, Mashreq Bank, and Raqami Bank — to set up digital banks. It would take another nine months, but in September 2023, these institutions were subsequently granted in-principle approval. Up until this place the chosen-five were neck and neck.

Now, nearly two whole years after the shortlisting, a frontrunner has emerged. Mashreq Bank has been granted the first restricted license to begin pilot operations in the country this past week. This means that within an enclosed group of people, the bank can begin its operations with the SBP closely observing how it goes.