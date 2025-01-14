Hyundai donates $1 million to Trump inaugural fund

Hyundai Motor’s U.S. unit announced a $1 million donation to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund.

Chrysler-parent Stellantis, Delta Air Lines, Boeing, General Motors, Ford Motor, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Facebook-parent Meta are among other major contributors.

Hyundai expressed its readiness to collaborate with the incoming administration on policies supporting American manufacturing, protecting supply chains, and driving innovation. The corporate support highlights private sector engagement ahead of Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

Potential policy shifts under the new administration, including tariffs and changes to electric vehicle and emissions standards, could have far-reaching effects on the automotive industry.