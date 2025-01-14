Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Hyundai donates $1 million to Trump inaugural fund

The corporate support highlights private sector engagement ahead of Trump’s January 20 inauguration

By Monitoring Desk

Hyundai Motor’s U.S. unit announced a $1 million donation to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund.

Chrysler-parent Stellantis, Delta Air Lines, Boeing, General Motors, Ford Motor, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Facebook-parent Meta are among other major contributors.

Hyundai expressed its readiness to collaborate with the incoming administration on policies supporting American manufacturing, protecting supply chains, and driving innovation. The corporate support highlights private sector engagement ahead of Trump’s January 20 inauguration.

Potential policy shifts under the new administration, including tariffs and changes to electric vehicle and emissions standards, could have far-reaching effects on the automotive industry.

Previous article
Johnson & Johnson closes $14.6 billion transaction for brain disease drugs
Next article
Dollar rises to two-year high on strong U.S. economic data
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Six EU countries urge G7 to cut Russian oil price cap...

The countries argue that the move would further reduce Moscow's revenue to fund its war in Ukraine without causing a shock to global markets

Cherat Packaging approves acquisition of second Extrusion Plant worth Rs1.4 billion 

Shell Pakistan rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan after completion of acquisition

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms shareholders seek due diligence access for CCL Holdings

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.