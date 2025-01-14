Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Dollar rises to two-year high on strong U.S. economic data

The dollar/yuan market remains critical, with the People's Bank of China unveiling measures to stabilize the yuan amid rising depreciation pressures

By Monitoring Desk

The dollar advanced towards its highest level in over two years on Tuesday, supported by strong U.S. economic data that led investors to scale back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Tariff uncertainties and expectations for growth-boosting policies under President-elect Donald Trump also bolstered the greenback.

Following Friday’s strong jobs report, attention shifts to U.S. inflation data, with producer prices (PPI) due Tuesday and consumer prices (CPI) on Wednesday. Traders are now pricing in 28 basis points of Fed rate cuts for 2025, compared to 50 basis points projected in December.

U.S. Treasury 10-year yields hit a 14-month high of 4.805% on Monday before easing to 4.776% on Tuesday. Analysts note that higher Treasury yields, combined with tariff concerns, continue to support the dollar.

The dollar index rose 0.20% to 109.58, close to its 26-month high of 110.17 reached Monday. The euro was up 0.12% at $1.0257 after hitting a November 2022 low of $1.0177 on Monday. The euro fell more than 6% in 2024 due to monetary policy divergence and tariff risks.

The British pound faced a sixth straight session of losses against the dollar, hitting a fresh 2-1/2-month low versus the euro as fiscal challenges weighed. The yen dropped 0.3% to 157.93 per dollar ahead of next week’s Bank of Japan meeting, where markets see a 57% chance of a rate hike.

The dollar/yuan market remains critical, with the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) unveiling measures to stabilize the yuan amid rising depreciation pressures. Analysts view the PBOC’s recent interventions as key to managing forex market dynamics.

Previous article
Hyundai donates $1 million to Trump inaugural fund
Next article
Oil trades near four-month highs on sanctions against Russian exports
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Six EU countries urge G7 to cut Russian oil price cap...

The countries argue that the move would further reduce Moscow's revenue to fund its war in Ukraine without causing a shock to global markets

Cherat Packaging approves acquisition of second Extrusion Plant worth Rs1.4 billion 

Shell Pakistan rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan after completion of acquisition

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms shareholders seek due diligence access for CCL Holdings

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.