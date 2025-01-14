Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Oil trades near four-month highs on sanctions against Russian exports

Brent crude futures slip 0.67% to $80.47 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude drops 0.67% to $78.29 per barrel

By Monitoring Desk

Oil prices paused their rally on Tuesday but held near four-month highs as markets assessed the impact of new U.S. sanctions on Russian oil exports to key buyers India and China.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.67% to $80.47 per barrel by 1033 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.67% to $78.29 per barrel.

The gains follow a 2% surge on Monday after the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions targeting Russian oil companies Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, along with 183 tankers from Russia’s “shadow fleet.” The sanctions aim to curb Russia’s ability to sell oil under restricted conditions.

Market attention is now on U.S. inflation data, with the producer price index (PPI) due Tuesday and the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday. A higher-than-expected core inflation reading could reduce the likelihood of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts, which typically boost economic activity and oil demand.

While the sanctions are expected to significantly tighten Russian oil supply, analysts predict the impact on the physical market may be limited compared to initial estimates. Additionally, uncertainty over demand from China, a major crude importer, could offset supply concerns.

China’s crude oil imports declined in 2024 for the first time in two decades outside the COVID-19 pandemic, according to official data released Monday, raising questions about the global demand outlook.

Previous article
Dollar rises to two-year high on strong U.S. economic data
Next article
EU reviews Big Tech investigations under Digital Markets Act
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

Six EU countries urge G7 to cut Russian oil price cap...

The countries argue that the move would further reduce Moscow's revenue to fund its war in Ukraine without causing a shock to global markets

Cherat Packaging approves acquisition of second Extrusion Plant worth Rs1.4 billion 

Shell Pakistan rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan after completion of acquisition

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms shareholders seek due diligence access for CCL Holdings

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.