EU reviews Big Tech investigations under Digital Markets Act

The European Commission is reevaluating its investigations into tech giants Apple, Meta, and Alphabet’s Google, focusing on cases launched since March 2024 under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

The review may narrow or adjust the scope of the investigations and has paused decisions and fines while technical work continues.

The DMA, introduced in 2022, is one of the EU’s most stringent laws targeting Big Tech’s market dominance. It imposes rules on global tech platforms and can levy fines of up to 10% of annual revenue for violations.

The reevaluation comes amid calls from tech companies for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to challenge EU regulatory scrutiny.

Although Trump’s presidency is a factor in the review, it was not the trigger for the process, sources told the newspaper. Regulators are awaiting political direction before making final decisions on ongoing cases against Google, Apple, and Meta.

Meta recently ended its U.S. fact-checking program as part of a broader shift in managing political content, signaling CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s intention to improve relations with Trump’s administration. Separately, Bloomberg News reported that the EU is considering expanding its probe into Elon Musk’s social media network X over potential violations of content moderation rules.

The outcome of these reviews could reshape EU tech regulation, with potential implications for Big Tech operations globally.