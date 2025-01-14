Sign inSubscribe
Russian court issues $77.9 million fine to Google over regulatory violations

This marks a substantial rise from typical fines of around 4 million roubles levied on foreign technology platforms for non-compliance with Russian regulations

By Monitoring Desk

A Russian court fined Alphabet’s Google 8 billion roubles ($77.9 million) on Tuesday for failing to comply with previous penalty orders, according to the Moscow courts press service on Telegram.

The Chertanovo District Court in Moscow stated the fine was related to Google’s failure to comply with an administrative punishment but did not specify the offense. Russian authorities have long required foreign platforms to remove content deemed illegal, issuing persistent penalties for non-compliance.

YouTube, owned by Google, has been a key target for hosting content critical of the Russian government. Its daily users in Russia have dropped from 50 million to around 12 million, according to Google data, amid claims of deliberate disruption to YouTube’s download speeds by Russian authorities.

Critics argue these disruptions are aimed at limiting access to anti-government content, a claim Russia denies, attributing technical issues to Google’s alleged failure to upgrade its equipment. Technology experts and the company dispute this explanation.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Google of being a tool for the U.S. government to advance political objectives, further escalating tensions between the tech giant and Moscow. This latest fine highlights the growing pressure on foreign tech firms operating in Russia.

EU reviews Big Tech investigations under Digital Markets Act
U.S. sanctions reshape oil shipping routes and raise transportation costs
