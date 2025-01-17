Ijara capital, Noventa Pharma secure majority stake in Searle Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the acquisition of a 90.61 Percent shareholding in Searle Pakistan Limited (SPL) by Ijara Capital Partners Limited (ICPL) and Noventa Pharma (Private) Limited (NPL).

The CCP conducted a comprehensive competition assessment, identifying the relevant product market as ‘pharmaceutical products’, further segmented into therapeutic classes (e.g. cardiovascular drugs, antibiotics) and branded versus generic pharmaceuticals, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The assessment determined that SPL’s relatively low market share indicates the transaction would not create a dominant market position for the acquirers.