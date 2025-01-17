Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FinMin stresses timely implementation of NEV policy

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Finance Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting on the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy 2025 at the Finance Division today. 

The policy aims to address key challenges in the adoption and production of electric vehicles (EVs) and sets ambitious targets for transitioning to clean energy in the transport sector. 

Secretary Industries and Production delivered a detailed presentation outlining the current state of the electric vehicle industry. The presentation emphasized policy interventions to ensure smooth adoption of NEVs in line with national priorities.  

Discussions focused on overcoming barriers to electric vehicle production and adoption, improving manufacturing processes, addressing infrastructure needs, necessary policy corrections to streamline EV production, addressing supply chain issues, and encouraging private sector investment. 

The finance minister stressed the importance of the timely development and implementation of the NEV Policy 2025-30. The minister stressed the importance of coordinated efforts to achieve policy targets and align them with Pakistan’s environmental and economic priorities. 

The meeting concluded with a commitment to expedite efforts for the successful implementation of the NEV Policy, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for Pakistan. 

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Secretary Finance, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Climate Change, Member Custom Policy, Additional Secretary Trade Policy (Ministry of Commerce), and senior officers from relevant ministries and divisions. 

Previous article
Ijara capital, Noventa Pharma secure majority stake in Searle Pakistan
Next article
FBR okays entry of Azerbaijan registered vehicles transporting cargo into Pakistan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SMEs can contribute 40-60% to exports with adequate banking support: Ahsan...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the implementation of the prime...

Forex reserves increase to $16.45 bln

UAE rolls over of $2 billion loan to Pakistan: SBP

CEO Jazz joins VEON’s group executive committee

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.