From Skies to Scandals: PIA’s Decline | Profit for Kids

Once a source of national pride and one of Asia’s leading airlines, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has fallen into turbulence, becoming synonymous with mismanagement and controversy.

In this video, we dive into the history of PIA—from its promising beginnings as Orient Airways in 1946 to its transformation into PIA in 1955 and the glory days when it ruled the skies. We’ll explore the critical issues that led to PIA’s downfall: political interference, outdated fleets, licensing scandals, and the challenges posed by the Open Skies Policy.

How did a national carrier that helped launch Emirates end up in such a state? And what steps is the government taking to restore PIA to its former glory?