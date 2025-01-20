Punjab cracks down on illegal housing schemes in 32 districts

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department has finalized land-use and zoning plans for 32 districts, designating specific areas for residential, commercial, and industrial development, according to official sources.

This initiative seeks to prevent the ongoing conversion of agricultural land into unauthorized residential developments. In recent decades, Punjab has lost 225,000 acres of farmland to approximately 6,000 housing schemes, with around 4,000 of these developments allegedly built illegally in collaboration with municipal and development authorities.

A senior government official expressed concern over the loss of vital agricultural land due to unchecked urban growth. In response, the provincial government began developing master plans several years ago to address urbanization challenges.

These new regulations make it illegal to establish housing schemes or commercial and industrial projects on land not approved in the master plans. The official emphasized that this rapid urban expansion has not only decreased agricultural production but also exacerbated environmental issues, including smog and pollution.

To address these concerns, the government has established a project management unit to oversee the creation of master plans in close coordination with local authorities. The new zoning guidelines are intended to shape development over the next two decades, ensuring sustainable growth for the region.