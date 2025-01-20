Punjab expands property tax to housing societies outside urban areas

ISLAMABAD: Punjab has extended its property tax collection system to encompass housing societies located outside urban centers, marking the first time such areas will be taxed, according to Excise Department officials.

Under the new framework, residents of government-approved housing societies will be required to pay property tax based on DC rates. The Excise Tax Officer (ETO) will be responsible for assessing and determining tax liabilities.

Currently, approximately 2.5 million property owners in Punjab are subject to the tax. The inclusion of housing societies outside city limits is expected to significantly increase provincial tax revenue.

Excise officials further confirmed that following cabinet approval, a summary will be submitted to the government this week for final approval.