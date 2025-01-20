Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Punjab expands property tax to housing societies outside urban areas

New tax system set to include government-approved societies, boosting revenue collection across the province

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Punjab has extended its property tax collection system to encompass housing societies located outside urban centers, marking the first time such areas will be taxed, according to Excise Department officials.

Under the new framework, residents of government-approved housing societies will be required to pay property tax based on DC rates. The Excise Tax Officer (ETO) will be responsible for assessing and determining tax liabilities.

Currently, approximately 2.5 million property owners in Punjab are subject to the tax. The inclusion of housing societies outside city limits is expected to significantly increase provincial tax revenue.

Excise officials further confirmed that following cabinet approval, a summary will be submitted to the government this week for final approval.

Previous article
Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president
Next article
Punjab cracks down on illegal housing schemes in 32 districts
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

RPPL concludes PPA and hands over power complex

Rousch Power Limited terminates agreements with CPPA and Government, transferring its power complex to National Power Parks Management.
CCP

CCP probes 250% surge in day-old chicken prices

China’s BYD to complete $1 billion Indonesia plant by end-2025, executive says

US sanctions reduce Pakistan exports to Iran to almost nil

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.