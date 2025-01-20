Kia continues trend of outdated models with 5th-generation Sportage launch

Kia, under the management of Lucky Motors, is set to launch the 5th-generation Sportage in Pakistan by February 2025.

However, the version being introduced to the local market is the pre-facelift model, which debuted nearly four years ago globally, rather than the latest facelifted version launched internationally last year.

This move continues Kia’s pattern of offering outdated models in Pakistan. While other markets have received the updated version, Pakistani buyers will have access to a model that is no longer current globally.

Similar practices were observed with the Picanto and Sorento launches, where older generations of the vehicles were introduced locally despite newer versions being available internationally.

International specifications for the pre-facelift model include a petrol variant with a 2.0L engine producing 154 hp and 192 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission (FWD) and delivering a fuel efficiency of 13 km/l. The hybrid variant features a 1.6L Turbo engine with 227 hp and 305 Nm of torque, paired with the same transmission, and offers an estimated fuel efficiency of 18 km/l.

The pre-facelift version is expected to be offered in two or three variants, including petrol and hybrid options. Official specifications and pricing for the local market will be disclosed closer to the launch date.