Anemia costs Pakistan over $3 billion annually in lost productivity: report

The anemia crisis in Pakistan is taking a severe toll on the nation’s economy, affecting millions of children, adolescent girls, and women while costing over $3 billion annually in lost productivity and human capital, according to a recent report by Canada-based Nutrition International.

Each year, over 23.9 million new cases of anemia are reported among adolescent girls and women aged 15-49, including nearly one million cases among pregnant women.

In children, anemia results from iron deficiency due to poor dietary intake, recurrent infections, and inadequate maternal nutrition. Among women and girls, frequent pregnancies, chronic health conditions, and insufficient iron intake exacerbate the condition.

The report estimates annual economic losses at $2.5 billion for children and $595 million for adolescent girls and women. With 53% of children aged 6-59 months and 41.3% of women and adolescent girls suffering from anemia, Pakistan ranks second in South Asia for child anemia prevalence and fourth for anemia among women and girls.

The report also highlighted the broader impact of undernutrition, estimating an annual economic loss of $17 billion, equivalent to 4.6% of Pakistan’s Gross National Income (GNI). Stunting accounts for the largest share, costing $16 billion annually (4.2% of GNI), while low birth weight contributes $7.1 billion to the economic burden.

The World Health Assembly (WHA) has set a target to reduce anemia prevalence by 50% by 2025. However, Pakistan faces significant challenges in achieving this goal, as iron deficiency—a leading cause of anemia—continues to undermine health and productivity.

The Ministry of National Health Services underscored the dual burden of health and economic consequences. “The loss in human capital due to anemia is a crisis Pakistan cannot afford to ignore. Addressing anemia through nutrition-focused interventions is essential for building a healthier, more productive society,” the ministry stated.

These findings call for urgent action to address the interconnected crises of anemia and undernutrition, which pose long-term challenges to Pakistan’s human capital development and economic growth.