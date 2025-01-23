Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened the 12th meeting of its Executive Committee to review progress on various aspects and projects under key sectors of SIFC.

The Committee also gave directions to expedite various pending cross-sectoral matters through policy level initiatives and stakeholders’ consultation, utilising the forum of SIFC.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal and attended by concerned Federal Ministers, National Coordinator SIFC, Federal Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries and high-level government officials, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The ministries presented progress on various projects and policy level initiatives, being steered through the forum of SIFC, and gave comprehensive plans for fast tracking various matters.