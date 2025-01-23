Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan determined to combating poverty, climate issues, says FinMin

By News Desk

During a high-level discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on global debt challenges faced by developing economies, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development.

Aurangzeb highlighted efforts to reduce government expenditures and debt servicing, noting the debt-to-GDP ratio had dropped from 78% to 67%. “Pakistan aims to address rising population, poverty, and environmental issues while pursuing sustainable economic growth,” he said.

The minister discussed Pakistan’s 10-year partnership programme with the World Bank and shared plans to promote business-to-business engagement under the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Chinese companies will be encouraged to relocate production units to Pakistan, potentially making it a hub for exports,” he added.

 

