Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s oil and gas output drops in H1 FY25 amid reduced demand

10% decline in oil production, 7% drop in gas output; exploration efforts yield 15 discoveries

By News Desk

Pakistan’s oil and gas production witnessed a significant decline during the first half of the current financial year, with oil output falling by 10% and gas production by 7%, according to the latest data.

The decrease in hydrocarbon production was primarily attributed to forced curtailments at the Nashpa field and the TAL block, driven by reduced gas demand. Several major oil fields, including Nashpa, Makori East, Pasakhi, Maramzai, Mardenkhel, Rajian, and Dhok Sultan, reported lower production during the July-December period of FY25. 

However, some fields, such as Mamikhel South, Sono, and Bettani, recorded growth during the same period.

Gas production also saw declines at major fields, including Mari, Qadirpur, Sui, Sharf, Kandhkot, Nashpa, and Sutiari Deep. On a quarterly basis, oil production fell by 12% year-on-year, while gas output dropped by 7% in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

Exploration activity during the first half of FY25 faced setbacks, with only 11 exploratory wells and 15 appraisal or development wells drilled, falling short of the targets of 27 exploratory wells and 40 appraisal/development wells.

Despite the challenges, exploration and production (E&P) companies made 15 new discoveries during the period, collectively yielding approximately 2,075 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 215 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas.

Previous article
Pakistan’s direct shipping line to Europe launched, set to boost global trade
Next article
Mari Energies denies reports of fire at Daharki plant
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FIA arrests suspect in illegal currency exchange, seizes millions in cash

Raid at Karachi’s Kharadar Gold Market uncovers 13,000 US dollars, 7,000 UAE Dirhams, 6,000 Saudi Riyals and 1,000 Canadian dollars
OGDCL

OGDCL boosts production at Kunnar Oil Field with optimisation measures at two wells

Gold price in Pakistan for today, January 23, 2025

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, January 23, 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.