Pakistan’s oil and gas output drops in H1 FY25 amid reduced demand

Pakistan’s oil and gas production witnessed a significant decline during the first half of the current financial year, with oil output falling by 10% and gas production by 7%, according to the latest data.

The decrease in hydrocarbon production was primarily attributed to forced curtailments at the Nashpa field and the TAL block, driven by reduced gas demand. Several major oil fields, including Nashpa, Makori East, Pasakhi, Maramzai, Mardenkhel, Rajian, and Dhok Sultan, reported lower production during the July-December period of FY25.

However, some fields, such as Mamikhel South, Sono, and Bettani, recorded growth during the same period.

Gas production also saw declines at major fields, including Mari, Qadirpur, Sui, Sharf, Kandhkot, Nashpa, and Sutiari Deep. On a quarterly basis, oil production fell by 12% year-on-year, while gas output dropped by 7% in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

Exploration activity during the first half of FY25 faced setbacks, with only 11 exploratory wells and 15 appraisal or development wells drilled, falling short of the targets of 27 exploratory wells and 40 appraisal/development wells.

Despite the challenges, exploration and production (E&P) companies made 15 new discoveries during the period, collectively yielding approximately 2,075 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 215 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) of gas.