Pakistan’s direct shipping line to Europe launched, set to boost global trade

A major step forward in Pakistan’s maritime trade was marked with the launch of the India North Europe Express (INX) maritime service on Wednesday, establishing a direct shipping line between Pakistan and Europe. This initiative is poised to streamline the delivery of Pakistani goods to European markets and bolster global trade ties.

The INX service, set to begin operations on February 5, will operate a weekly rotation from Karachi, connecting ports in India and Sri Lanka to major European destinations, including London Gateway, Rotterdam, Hamburg, and Antwerp.

Using 6,000 TEU container ships, the round trip will be completed in 11 weeks, significantly reducing transit times and enhancing trade efficiency.

At the launch ceremony, Vice Admiral Faisal Abbasi, Commander Karachi, Pakistan Navy, underscored the strategic importance of the new maritime service. Highlighting Pakistan’s location at the crossroads of Central Asia, South West Asia, and the Persian Gulf, he noted that this geographical advantage offers immense potential for trade and economic growth.

Abbasi emphasized the critical role of sea lines of communication (SLOCs) in global commerce, noting that over 75% of international trade depends on maritime routes. He also pointed to Pakistan’s blue economy opportunities, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which he said would further enhance the country’s maritime infrastructure.

CEO of United Marine Agencies (UMA), Sohail Shams, detailed the transformative impact of the INX service on Pakistan’s trade landscape. He explained that the service will provide a direct maritime connection to Europe, reducing delivery times and strengthening regional trade.

Karachi’s strategic position as a trade hub, he added, will support transshipment activities for global markets, fostering greater economic integration.

United Marine Agencies, which represents South Korean shipping company HMM in Pakistan, is playing a key role in optimizing logistics for the new service. Speaking at the event, HMM’s Commercial Chief for Southwest Asia, Yang Jungmo, described the INX service as a milestone in simplifying international trade operations and underscored its potential to drive innovation and progress in global shipping networks.