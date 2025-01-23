Mari Energies denies reports of fire at Daharki plant

Mari Energies Limited has dismissed social media reports alleging a fire outbreak at its Daharki plant, stating that no such incident has occurred at any of its facilities.

In a statement issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the company clarified that the claims circulating online were entirely false.

“This is to clarify that the news circulating on social media about a fire breakout at MariEnergies Daharki plant is false and no such incident has happened at any of our sites,” read the notice.

As a responsible organization, Mari Energies said it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of transparency and disclosure.

The company has urged the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to communicate this clarification to its TRE certificate holders to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Mari Energies, formerly Mari Petroleum, is one of the leading integrated E&P companies in Pakistan, with a net hydrocarbon production of over 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

With a 29% market share, Mari is the largest gas producer in Pakistan and has a strong reserve and resource base of around 816 million BOE.