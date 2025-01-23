Sign inSubscribe
Trump to remotely address business, political leaders at Davos forum

According to the meeting schedule, Trump is set to speak and engage in a dialogue at 1600 GMT, though the topics of his address remain unclear

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver his first major speech remotely to global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday.

According to the meeting schedule, Trump is set to speak and engage in a dialogue at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (1600 GMT), though the topics of his address remain unclear.

Since his inauguration on Monday, Trump’s nationalist policies have been evident. He has moved swiftly to tighten immigration, expand domestic energy production, and threatened to impose significant tariffs on the European Union, China, Mexico, and Canada.

Additionally, Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement.

He has also announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, although it remains uncertain whether other nations will adopt this change. Furthermore, Trump has hinted at reclaiming the Panama Canal from Panama.

In a controversial move, Trump pardoned more than 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. His actions have sparked outrage among lawmakers and law enforcement, whose safety was compromised during the event.

Trump is also focused on dismantling diversity programs within the U.S. government, while pressuring the private sector to follow suit. This has left some participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos searching for new language to describe workplace practices they consider essential to their businesses.

