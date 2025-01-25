200,000 Punjab students to benefit from Google-led digital education reforms

On International Education Day, Google for Education, in collaboration with its local partner Tech Valley, signed an agreement with the Punjab government, including the Punjab School Education Department and the Punjab Education Foundation, to introduce AI-driven solutions in primary and secondary schools across the province.

The agreement was finalized during the British Educational Training and Technology Show (BETT UK 2025).

Google for Education has previously worked with Pakistan’s Federal Ministry of Education, using Chromebooks to enhance learning and provide secure, quality education in federal schools. Following the success at the federal level, the initiative will now focus on Punjab to implement cutting-edge digital learning tools and strategies.

Punjab’s Education Minister, Rana Sikander Hayat, emphasized the partnership’s potential to revolutionize education in the province. “By equipping students and educators with world-class digital tools and data-driven insights, we aim to empower future generations in Punjab and beyond,” he said.

Under the agreement, 200,000 primary and secondary students in Punjab will receive Digital IDs powered by Gemini, granting them access to advanced learning tools and resources. Tech Valley will also launch a program called Digital Safar, focused on internet safety and skills development, including coding, to ensure a secure online learning environment.

“This collaboration demonstrates our shared vision of empowering students and teachers through innovative digital solutions,” said Tech Valley representatives. The initiative is expected to lay the groundwork for AI interventions in Punjab’s education system, aligning with global trends in educational technology.