KP introduces life insurance scheme under Sehat Card Plus

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the inclusion of a Life Insurance Scheme in its flagship Sehat Card Plus programme, aimed at enhancing social protection for citizens.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the initiative was signed on Friday at the Chief Minister’s House, with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur presiding over the ceremony.

Officials from the Sehat Card Scheme and State Life Insurance Corporation formalized the MoU. Chief Minister Gandapur stated that KP is the first province in the country and globally to launch such a scheme, which will provide financial assistance to families in the event of the death of the household head receiving treatment under the Sehat Card Plus programme.

The scheme offers compensation of Rs1 million to families if the household head (under 60 years) passes away, and Rs500,000 for those above 60 years. More than 10.4 million families are expected to benefit from the programme, which will cost the provincial government Rs4.5 billion annually.

Gandapur highlighted that this initiative is the second-largest social protection programme of the provincial government after Sehat Card Plus. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting vulnerable segments of society and aligning its welfare initiatives with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founding chairman.

The chief minister also noted that the Sehat Card Scheme continues to provide free and quality healthcare to 100% of the province’s population, demonstrating the provincial government’s dedication to establishing a welfare state.