Sindh Assembly demands end to gas load-shedding

The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously called on the federal government to immediately end gas load-shedding, emphasizing the province’s constitutional right to first use of its natural gas production.

As the largest contributor to the country’s gas supply, Sindh produces 61 percent of the national total but faces a severe energy crisis.

Presenting an adjournment motion, PPP legislator Heer Ismail Soho highlighted that Sindh requires 400 MMCFD (million cubic feet per day) of gas, yet ongoing load-shedding has disrupted daily life. She criticized the disproportionate cuts to Sindh’s supply, noting that gas is only available for a few hours daily, leaving families struggling with basic needs such as cooking meals.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon condemned the federal government for neglecting Sindh’s constitutional rights, asserting that resource-producing regions must have their needs met first. He urged the federal government to hold gas companies accountable for infrastructure improvement and equitable distribution, while also addressing Sindh’s compounded burden of prolonged electricity load-shedding.

Jamaat-e-Islami legislator Muhammad Farooq supported the motion, emphasizing the fundamental right of gas-producing areas to uninterrupted supply. He criticized the proliferation of CNG stations and vehicles that prioritize other regions, further aggravating Sindh’s energy shortfall.

MQM’s Rashid Khan added that industries across Sindh are shutting down due to gas shortages, severely impacting the economy. He highlighted the struggles of households and small businesses, including Hyderabad’s bangle industry, which employs over 500,000 workers.

He called for urgent federal intervention to prevent economic collapse and safety risks from increased reliance on gas cylinders.

MQM legislator Aamir Siddiqui proposed that Sindh also demand the development of its gas infrastructure while addressing the supply crisis. He suggested the Chief Minister take Sindh’s case to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to ensure grievances are resolved.

Other PPP members, including Roma Mushtaq Matto and Marvi Faseeh Rashdi, voiced strong criticism of the federal government’s failure to prioritize Sindh’s needs. They argued that neglecting the province’s constitutional rights has created widespread hardships.

The Assembly resolved to forward the motion to the federal government for immediate action. Members from all parties urged the Chief Minister and federal representatives to ensure Sindh’s case is strongly advocated at the national level.