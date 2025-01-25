Sign inSubscribe
Senate panel calls for transparency in Pakistan Railways recruitment process

The committee recommends publishing job advertisements in provincial newspapers to ensure broader participation and accessibility

By Monitoring Desk

A Senate Standing Committee on Railways meeting, chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan on Friday, emphasized transparency and fairness in Pakistan Railways’ recruitment process.

The committee recommended publishing job advertisements in provincial newspapers to ensure broader participation and accessibility.

Senator Shahadat Awan raised concerns over the recruitment process for constables, highlighting that the advertisement had primarily been posted on the Pakistan Railways website, limiting its reach. He also questioned the practice of filling police posts on a contractual basis, advocating for permanent appointments.

In response, the Secretary Railways stated that the recruitment process adhered to federal cabinet directives for contractual appointments. He added that advertisements were published in two newspapers, initial screenings were completed, and the process is set to conclude by February 17, 2025.

The committee issued key recommendations, including halting the current recruitment process, re-advertising in local newspapers, and establishing provincial exam centers for accessibility. It also proposed including all 500 vacancies in a single recruitment cycle, retaining candidates already screened, and ensuring compliance with federal guidelines on contract-based appointments.

Additionally, the committee stressed allocating a significant portion of the Pakistan Railways budget for train and track maintenance to enhance service quality and passenger safety.

