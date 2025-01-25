Sign inSubscribe
PM assigns additional charge of Member IT to Asfand Yar Khan

The MoITT initiates recruitment for the Member IT (MP-I Scale) role to drive digital transformation and policy development

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assigned the additional charge of Member IT, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, to Asfand Yar Khan, Director General (IT).

The appointment, effective from January 22, 2025, is for three months or until the position is filled on a regular basis, as per a notification by the Establishment Division.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has initiated the recruitment process for the Member IT (MP-I Scale) role, a key position for driving digital transformation and policy development. The selected candidate will be offered a three-year contract, extendable by two years based on annual performance reviews.

Candidates must hold a PhD or Master’s degree in ICT-related disciplines, with relevant professional and leadership experience. The role requires expertise in digital technologies, project management, and stakeholder engagement, with an age limit of 62 years.

The selection process involves short-listing by a committee, followed by final approval from the prime minister. The Member IT will report to the secretary of IT and Telecom, contributing to policy formulation, cybersecurity strategies, and e-governance programs, among other initiatives.

The post became vacant after the tenure of former Member IT, Syed Junaid Imam, ended. Imam, appointed in 2019, had received multiple extensions before the position was advertised.

