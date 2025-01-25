Sign inSubscribe
FBR requires monthly stock reports from registered businesses

The stock report must include goods type (HS codes), quantity, tax rate, opening and closing stock, and monthly transaction value

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked all sales tax-registered businesses, including importers, distributors, and wholesalers, to submit monthly stock reports for taxable goods.

According to a notification (SRO55(I)/2025) issued on Friday, the FBR has introduced new reporting rules for businesses. These include two new forms: Annex-J for manufacturers and Annex-Hl for importers, distributors, and wholesalers.

Manufacturers must fill out Annex-J with details of the goods they produce and sell. Importers, distributors, and wholesalers must use Annex-Hl to report information about goods they buy, import, and sell.

The stock report must include details like the type of goods (HS codes), quantity, sales tax rate, opening and closing stock, and the value of goods bought or sold during the month.

The FBR explained that these reports must be submitted along with monthly tax returns, helping to improve documentation and transparency in taxable goods transactions.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

