Pakistan and Azerbaijan agree to boost trade and defence collaboration

ISLAMABAD: The eighth session of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Commission concluded in Islamabad on Friday, with both sides reaffirming commitments to enhance cooperation in energy, trade, defence, agriculture, and education.

The session was co-chaired by Federal Minister for Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Azerbaijan Minister for Defence Industry Vugar Valeh Oglu Mustafayev.

The two countries agreed to implement the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), signed in July 2024, and explore joint ventures and investment opportunities. They also pledged to expedite the signing of an MoU to establish an Advance Electronic Data Interchange for better Customs cooperation.

In the defence sector, both nations committed to accelerating an MoU for collaboration on the production and sale of defence equipment. Discussions included advancing Pakistan’s strategic underground gas storage project, with Azerbaijan invited to participate in energy infrastructure projects, including the white oil pipeline.

Agriculture emerged as a key area, with agreements to focus on joint research in cotton, grain cultivation, and seed development. Both sides also committed to facilitating business-to-business exchanges to boost trade in agricultural commodities.

In health care, the two countries emphasized the importance of collaboration in diagnostics, public health emergencies, medical tourism, and research. Plans for capacity building and expertise sharing were also discussed.

Asif stated, “Over the years, high-level exchanges, including visits by President Ilham Aliyev and PM Shehbaz Sharif, have deepened cooperation across various sectors such as energy, defence, and trade.”

Mustafayev added, “The agreements reached will enhance our bilateral cooperation, while the creation of new joint working groups marks a significant step towards deeper collaboration.”

The ninth session of the Joint Commission is scheduled to take place in Baku in 2027, with both sides committed to fostering bilateral ties for mutual benefit and long-term prosperity.