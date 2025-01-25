Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan’s SPI falls 0.77%, marking fourth consecutive weekly drop

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) fell by 0.77% for the week ending January 23, 2025, marking its fourth straight weekly decline.

The drop was mainly due to lower prices of essential food items such as tomatoes (-33%), eggs (-10%), onions (-10%), and potatoes (-7%).

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), other items that saw weekly price decreases included LPG (-2.70%), pulse gram (-1.61%), chicken (-1%), pulse mash (-0.76%), and gur (-0.50%). However, some items became more expensive, including sugar (2.93%), bananas (2.70%), garlic (0.60%), broken Basmati rice (0.47%), and vegetable ghee (0.33%).

Year-on-year, the SPI increased by 0.52%. The biggest price hikes were recorded for ladies’ sandals (75.09%), potatoes (44.30%), pulse gram (37.98%), and pulse moong (32.67%). Prices also rose for powdered milk (25.89%), beef (22.37%), and vegetable ghee (16.87%).

In contrast, notable yearly price drops were seen for onions (-51.59%), eggs (-39.15%), tomatoes (-37.43%), wheat flour (-36.29%), and chilli powder (-20%). Prices of diesel (-5.47%), LPG (-1.79%), and petrol (-1.18%) also decreased.

