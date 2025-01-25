Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR seeks exemption from rightsizing to retain 1,730 vacant posts

The need for critical staffing under transformation plan aims to modernize operations, including automation and technological integration

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has requested an exemption from the federal cabinet’s directive to abolish 60% of vacant posts, proposing to retain 1,730 positions as a one time dispensation.

The proposal was presented on Friday during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing, chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The Revenue Division cited the need for critical staffing under its transformation plan, which aims to modernise operations, including automation and technological integration. The matter has been referred to a sub-committee led by Salman Ahmad, ambassador-at-large, for further review and decision-making.

The federal cabinet’s directive from August 2024 requires departments to abolish 60% of vacant positions. Of the FBR’s 23,822 sanctioned posts, 2,883 are vacant, requiring 1,730 posts to be abolished. The FBR argued that these positions are essential for addressing capacity challenges, particularly in areas such as audit, legal, and sectoral expertise.

The transformation plan, approved by the prime minister in September 2024, outlines measures such as Faceless Customs Assessment and Examination to improve efficiency. As part of ongoing rightsizing, the FBR has already abolished 158 posts and marked 27 others as “dying posts.”

The FBR’s challenges include a shortage of auditors, with only 355 filled positions on the IRS side, against a requirement of over 1,900. The cabinet has approved funds to hire 1,619 auditors to address this gap.

Additionally, the FBR plans to engage 100 sectoral experts for large tax offices and 25 technical experts for post-clearance audit functions through a third-party payroll firm.

The financial implications for hiring these experts are estimated at Rs348 million for the current fiscal year and Rs1.3 billion for the next. For technical experts, costs are projected at Rs33 million for the remaining fiscal year and Rs73 million for the next.

The Rightsizing Committee directed a detailed follow-up review to assess the FBR’s proposals and ensure alignment with government objectives for efficiency and sustainable policy implementation.

Previous article
Commercial banks borrow Rs9.61 trillion for 7 days from SBP at 13.04%
Next article
Pakistan and Azerbaijan agree to boost trade and defence collaboration
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Commercial banks borrow Rs9.61 trillion for 7 days from SBP at...

Commercial banks borrow from the SBP for 7 and 28 days to manage liquidity and refinance governments to bridge fiscal deficits

Private sector credit surges to Rs 1.4 trillion in FY25

Energy security and infrastructure focus of Pakistan-World Bank discussions

New data reporting structures introduced by SBP for banks and DFIs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.