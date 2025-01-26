Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PTA highlights poor performance of mobile operators in QoS survey

Zong and Jazz lead in key performance indicators; Telenor lags behind

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reported subpar performance of cellular mobile operators (CMOs) in network coverage, broadband, voice, and SMS services based on a quality of service (QoS) survey conducted during Q4 2024.

The survey, carried out under the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations 2021, evaluated CMOs in 17 cities. It involved approximately 46,000 voice calls, SMS tests, and 330,000 broadband performance samples to assess compliance with defined KPIs.

In network coverage, Ufone ranked first, followed by Zong, Jazz, and Telenor. For 4G/LTE signal strength, Zong led with the highest compliance, while Ufone performed well in several areas. Jazz demonstrated satisfactory results, though it ranked below Zong and Ufone in some metrics, while Telenor consistently lagged behind.

Broadband performance tests showed Zong as the leader in download and upload throughputs, followed by Jazz, Ufone, and Telenor. In web page loading times, Jazz ranked first, Zong second, while Ufone and Telenor fell short.

Voice service KPIs, including network accessibility, call setup success rate, and call completion rate, revealed mixed results. Zong and Jazz performed best in voice calls, while Ufone and Telenor trailed. For SMS services, Zong emerged as the leader, followed by Ufone, Telenor, and Jazz.

The PTA emphasised that CMOs must meet or exceed the QoS benchmarks, with survey routes designed to cover maximum population areas. The authority continues to monitor performance to ensure compliance and improve user experiences across Pakistan.

Previous article
Non-textile exports rise 12.83% to $7.56bn in first half
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.