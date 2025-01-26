PTA highlights poor performance of mobile operators in QoS survey

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has reported subpar performance of cellular mobile operators (CMOs) in network coverage, broadband, voice, and SMS services based on a quality of service (QoS) survey conducted during Q4 2024.

The survey, carried out under the Cellular Mobile Network QoS Regulations 2021, evaluated CMOs in 17 cities. It involved approximately 46,000 voice calls, SMS tests, and 330,000 broadband performance samples to assess compliance with defined KPIs.

In network coverage, Ufone ranked first, followed by Zong, Jazz, and Telenor. For 4G/LTE signal strength, Zong led with the highest compliance, while Ufone performed well in several areas. Jazz demonstrated satisfactory results, though it ranked below Zong and Ufone in some metrics, while Telenor consistently lagged behind.

Broadband performance tests showed Zong as the leader in download and upload throughputs, followed by Jazz, Ufone, and Telenor. In web page loading times, Jazz ranked first, Zong second, while Ufone and Telenor fell short.

Voice service KPIs, including network accessibility, call setup success rate, and call completion rate, revealed mixed results. Zong and Jazz performed best in voice calls, while Ufone and Telenor trailed. For SMS services, Zong emerged as the leader, followed by Ufone, Telenor, and Jazz.

The PTA emphasised that CMOs must meet or exceed the QoS benchmarks, with survey routes designed to cover maximum population areas. The authority continues to monitor performance to ensure compliance and improve user experiences across Pakistan.