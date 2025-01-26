Sign inSubscribe
Non-textile exports rise 12.83% to $7.56bn in first half

Leather, footwear, engineering goods drive growth amid rising demand for value-added products

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s exports of non-textile products surged 12.83% to $7.56 billion in the first half of FY25, compared to $6.70 billion in the same period last year, fueled by increased demand for value-added goods.

Data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed significant contributions from leather, footwear, and engineering goods. Building on last year’s momentum, non-textile exports rose 24.95% in FY24 to $14.02 billion from $11.22 billion the previous year and maintained growth in FY25.

Engineering goods saw a 28.11% increase in exports during 6MFY25, with industrial machinery, transport equipment, auto parts, and rubber tyres leading the sector. Cement exports grew 23.2% in value, accompanied by a 33.82% rise in quantity.

Footwear exports climbed 18.38%, with canvas footwear up 22.31% and other types rising 16.18%. Leather products, particularly gloves, recorded a 17.88% growth, though leather garments witnessed a decline. Raw leather exports edged up by 0.73%.

Jewellery exports surged 71.78%, molasses exports jumped 102.78%, and handicrafts grew by 45.38%. However, carpets and rugs declined by 7.41%, sports goods fell by 1.57%, and furniture exports dropped 16.89%.

Petroleum exports saw remarkable growth, with crude exports doubling and petroleum products rising 123.79%. Raw food exports also grew by 13.83%, reaching $3.96 billion in 6MFY25, up from $3.47 billion in the same period last year.

Despite Pakistan’s position as a global supplier of surgical instruments, export values in the category remained marginal, growing only 1.51% due to re-marketing practices by Western brands. Meanwhile, declines were noted in exports of gur products (32.51%) and gems (28.51%).

The PBS data underlines a mixed performance across categories, with robust growth in value-added sectors offset by declines in traditional and raw goods.

