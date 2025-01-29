Govt to auction surplus electricity to industries, says Minister Leghari

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Leghari, announced the government’s plan to auction surplus electricity to industries as part of a broader initiative to stimulate industrial growth and generate employment opportunities.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, the minister highlighted that the surplus electricity would be auctioned at competitive rates to maximize economic benefits and support the industrial sector. He also outlined key measures aimed at reforming the energy sector, including reducing electricity tariffs, addressing inefficiencies, and lowering circular debt.

The minister shed light on the newly introduced National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy, which aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles across Pakistan. As part of this policy, electricity tariffs for EV charging stations have been significantly reduced, aiming to make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible. This initiative aligns with the government’s vision of sustainable energy and environmental conservation.

Leghari revealed that agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are being revised to ensure greater transparency and sustainability, with similar revisions expected for government-owned IPPs in the next phase. By 2025, the government plans to exit the electricity trade, allowing consumers and power companies to negotiate electricity purchases directly. This shift is expected to foster competition, increase efficiency, and benefit all stakeholders.

Additionally, industrial estates and economic zones will have greater autonomy in managing their power distribution, further promoting industrial activity. The minister emphasized that the privatization of electricity distribution companies is underway, with efforts focused on reducing the tax burden on consumers.

In a key development for coal-based power plants operated by Chinese companies, he announced a transition from imported coal to locally mined coal from the Thar region. This move aims to lower import costs, support the local economy, and enhance energy self-reliance.

Leghari reaffirmed the government’s commitment to utilizing surplus electricity to strengthen industries, drive economic growth, and advance Pakistan’s energy sector through innovative and sustainable reforms.