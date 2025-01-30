Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

PIA restores eight international routes after prolonged suspensions, says defence minister 

Flights to Paris, Jeddah, Muscat, and Kuwait resume after months-long disruptions

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reactivated eight international routes over the past six months, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif informed the Senate in response to a query from Senator Kamran Murtaza.

Among the restored routes are Islamabad-Paris, Turbat-Sharjah, Turbat-Al Ain, Gwadar-Muscat, Quetta-Jeddah, Faisalabad-Jeddah, Faisalabad-Madinah, and Lahore-Kuwait. The Islamabad-Paris route resumed operations after a gap of four years and five months, with Boeing 777 aircraft now in service.

Flights on the Turbat-Sharjah and Turbat-Al Ain routes resumed after four and five months, respectively, utilizing ATR aircraft. Similarly, the Gwadar-Muscat route restarted after a 13-month suspension, also serviced by ATR aircraft.

The Quetta-Jeddah route, which remained inactive for three years and four months, has been reinstated with Airbus A320 operations. Meanwhile, flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah and Madinah, suspended for the same period, are back in operation using A320 aircraft. The Lahore-Kuwait route, which was unavailable for seven months, has also resumed with A320 aircraft.

The minister emphasized that the route restorations aim to improve connectivity for passengers traveling to key international destinations, addressing the long-standing disruptions in flight services.

Previous article
Bank Makramah secures court approval for Rs10bn loan recovery from Omni Group
Next article
Pakistan loses Rs5trn annually due to underutilised ports, tax evasion, and trade malpractices: report
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.