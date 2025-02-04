Vehicles without M-Tag to pay 25% extra toll from February 1

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced a new toll collection policy, making M-Tag mandatory for all motorway users from February 1, 2025.

According to the NHA’s notification issued on January 31, the shift to a 100% M-Tag regime aims to digitize toll collection, reduce cash transactions, and manage traffic flow.

Under the new policy, vehicles without an M-Tag or with insufficient balance will be charged an additional 25% toll, with a minimum extra fee of Rs. 50. The NHA has instructed vehicle owners to register for M-Tags at designated motorway toll plazas or authorized service centers to avoid additional charges.

M-Tag is a prepaid RFID-based system that enables automatic toll deduction without stopping at toll booths. The system links to a user account, which must be recharged for continued use.

The NHA states that the system allows faster toll collection, reduces cash transactions, and manages traffic at toll plazas.

With increasing vehicle numbers on motorways, the policy changes the toll collection process for all commuters. The NHA has advised motorists to obtain M-Tags before the deadline to comply with the new requirements.