Trump delays Mexico and Canada tariffs for 30 days while China tariffs remain

The suspension of planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada takes effect as both countries agree to enhance border security and crime enforcement

By Monitoring Desk

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 30-day suspension of planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada after both countries agreed to enhance border security and crime enforcement.

The decision delays a 25% tariff that was set to take effect on Tuesday, with Trump stating, “As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome.”

Under the agreement, Canada will deploy new technology and personnel along its U.S. border while increasing cooperation to combat organized crime, fentanyl smuggling, and money laundering. Mexico has committed to reinforcing its northern border with 10,000 National Guard troops to curb illegal migration and drug trafficking.

In return, the United States has pledged to take steps to prevent the flow of high-powered weapons into Mexico.

The agreements delay a trade dispute that economists warned could hurt all three economies and raise consumer prices. Trump, after speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, said he would work to negotiate broader economic deals over the next month with the two largest U.S. trading partners.

U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports remain in place, with a 10% duty set to take effect on Tuesday. A White House spokesperson said Trump is not expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping until later in the week.

Trump’s decision to delay tariffs on North American trade partners while proceeding with duties on China reflects ongoing efforts to address trade and security concerns. “The agreements reached today are just the beginning,” he said, adding that further discussions on trade and enforcement will continue in the coming weeks.

Monitoring Desk
