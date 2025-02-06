Sign inSubscribe
Barrick Gold’s reserves rise 23% with Reko Diq contribution

Canadian miner reports a 23% increase in proven and probable gold reserves, reaching 17.4 million ounces before 2024 depletion

By Monitoring Desk

Canadian miner Barrick Gold, which owns a 50% stake in the Reko Diq project, reported a 23% increase in proven and probable gold reserves, reaching 17.4 million ounces before 2024 depletion, the company announced Thursday.

The rise is largely attributed to its Reko Diq copper-gold project in Balochistan, Pakistan.

Following the completion of its feasibility study at Reko Diq, Barrick added 13 million ounces of gold to its probable reserves on an attributable basis. The project is a key asset for the company as it expands its resource base.

