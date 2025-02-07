US aid suspension forces closure of 60 health facilities in Pakistan

The suspension of US foreign aid has begun affecting Pakistan, with over 60 health facilities set to shut down, depriving 1.7 million people, including 1.2 million Afghan refugees, of life-saving reproductive health services. These facilities were run by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which has now halted its US-funded operations following the aid freeze.

UNFPA’s Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Pio Smith, warned that millions of women and girls across Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan are now at serious risk due to the loss of these essential services. He expressed deep concern over the humanitarian impact, stressing that the funding suspension was affecting the most vulnerable populations.

The aid freeze comes as part of a broader policy review by the US administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that while international aid will continue, it will be subject to a “bottom-up” review to determine which programmes will be exempted from the suspension. The review follows concerns raised by the Trump administration about USAID’s funding structure.

UNFPA estimates it will need over $308 million in 2025 to sustain critical services in the region. Meanwhile, in Washington, USAID has placed most of its direct-hire personnel on administrative leave, with only essential staff continuing operations. The decision has drawn criticism from humanitarian organisations, which warn of severe consequences for vulnerable communities in crisis-affected regions.