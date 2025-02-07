Govt rules out wheat imports for 2024, scraps support price under IMF deal

Pakistan will not import wheat this year due to sufficient stock availability, Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry told the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research.

He confirmed that the government would not announce a support price for wheat in the 2024-25 season, as it had agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deregulate wheat prices.

Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security said neither the federal nor provincial governments would import wheat in 2024, as provinces had adequate reserves.

He added that there were no concerns about wheat availability, and the private sector would be engaged to enhance storage capacity.

Responding to a query from MNA Muhammad Naeem Watto, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee to devise a wheat procurement plan for the Food Year 2024-25. The committee will submit its recommendations soon.

Watto expressed concern that farmers might not cultivate wheat next season due to current challenges. He noted that high temperatures and low rainfall in Punjab could affect this year’s production. He warned that if wheat growers did not receive reasonable prices, production in the next season would suffer.

Secretary Food Security also said that under the upcoming federal budget, projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would be included under the Uraan Pakistan economic plan, which the prime minister and the Planning Commission would oversee.

Committee Chairman Syed Hussain Tariq emphasized the need for a long-term food security strategy, given the expected population growth over the next decade.

He urged the ministry to present a comprehensive food security plan. Officials informed the committee that 18 out of 26 ongoing schemes would continue into the next fiscal year, while 36 new projects would be introduced.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Waseem Qadir, Nadeem Abbas, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Muhammad Ameer Sultan, and Keso Mal Kheal Das.