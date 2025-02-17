Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Engro Polymer & Chemicals launches Rs 11.7 billion hydrogen peroxide plant

The new plant, with a 28,000-ton capacity, reduces Pakistan's reliance on imported hydrogen peroxide, saving USD 11 million

By Monitoring Desk

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has officially launched the commercial operations of its hydrogen peroxide plant, marking a significant step in its expansion strategy.

The Rs 11.7 billion ($42 million) project was announced in a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The new plant, which boasts an annual capacity of 28,000 tons, incorporates advanced Chematur technology. It is expected to reduce Pakistan’s reliance on imported hydrogen peroxide, enabling import substitution worth approximately USD 11 million, and contributing to strengthening the country’s industrial base.

EPCL plans to manufacture and market its hydrogen peroxide solution, PureOxide, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Engro Peroxide (Private) Limited. As the only hydrogen peroxide producer in southern Pakistan, the company aims to offer high-quality, safe, and reliable deliveries.

Customers will benefit from reduced lead times and costs through just-in-time deliveries, with PureOxide being transported in specially designed 100% virgin HDPE jerry cans featuring pressure-release technology and vapor-blocking membranes to ensure safety.

EPCL’s parent, Engro Corporation, has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to support the plant’s development. The project aligns with EPCL’s long-term growth objectives, which include diversifying its product line, enhancing operational efficiencies, and meeting market demand more effectively.

Abdul Qayoom Shaikh, CEO of EPCL, commented, “Our HPO business will strengthen local industries, especially export-oriented textiles players, who will be able to source a high-quality product locally. With unmatched quality, safety, and sustainability, we are confident that PureOxide will become the preferred choice for customers in Pakistan and beyond.”

Ahsan Zafar Syed, President & CEO of Engro Corporation, added, “Our Rs 12 billion investment in the hydrogen peroxide plant reflects Engro’s commitment to growth and continued belief in Pakistan’s potential. I would like to thank the EPCL leadership, IFC, project team, partners, and other stakeholders for their support in the successful completion of this project.”

In its latest financial report, EPCL reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs161 million for 2024, a sharp decline compared to a profit after tax of Rs8.9 billion in 2023. The company attributed the loss to lower PVC prices and rising energy costs, resulting in a loss per share of Re0.4 compared to earnings per share of Rs9.12 in 2023.

Previous article
World Bank delegation arrives in Pakistan after two decades
Next article
South Korea to acquire 10,000 GPUs to stay competitive in global AI race
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

South Korea to acquire 10,000 GPUs to stay competitive in global...

The government aims to secure GPUs through public-private cooperation to launch services at its national AI computing centre

World Bank delegation arrives in Pakistan after two decades

PIA seeks to lease Heathrow slots to Saudi Airlines for summer 2025

Construction firms challenge Rs 120bn contract awards for Carec Tranche-III

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.