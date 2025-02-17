World Bank delegation arrives in Pakistan after two decades

A delegation of nine Executive Directors (EDs) from the World Bank Group (WBG) arrives in Pakistan today (Monday), marking the first such high-level visit in nearly 20 years. The delegation, which collectively represents 88 member countries on the World Bank’s Board of Directors, will engage with key government officials and stakeholders to discuss Pakistan’s economic development strategies, investment prospects, and the effective implementation of the recently approved $40 billion Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for the next decade.

The visit is expected to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the World Bank, particularly in advancing key economic and infrastructure projects. The EDs will hold discussions with Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Sami Saeed, Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari, and officials from the Economic Affairs Division (EAD). The talks will center on enhancing economic resilience, expanding private sector growth, and ensuring the successful execution of projects under the CPF.

In addition to high-level meetings in Islamabad, the delegation will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Punjab while engaging with representatives from Balochistan. These provincial visits aim to provide firsthand insights into local economic challenges and opportunities, aligning with the World Bank’s commitment to promoting inclusive and sustainable development across Pakistan. The delegation will also interact with business leaders, academics, and civil society members.

The World Bank Group, comprising five key financial institutions—International Development Association (IDA), International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), International Finance Corporation (IFC), Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)—plays a critical role in global economic policymaking and financial support for developing economies.

Pakistan’s CPF, approved in 2024, is being closely observed by other nations as a potential model for economic collaboration with the WBG. The delegation is expected to evaluate ongoing and proposed initiatives, ensuring their alignment with the broader objectives of economic stability, infrastructure development, and poverty reduction.

Among the delegation members are senior representatives from Algeria, Nigeria, Switzerland, Australia, Spain, France, Eswatini, and the Central African Republic, alongside Pakistan’s own Executive Director at the World Bank, Tauqir Shah. The group is accompanied by Mercy Tembon, WBG Company Secretary and Vice President.

The visit underscores renewed engagement between Pakistan and the World Bank at a time when Islamabad is seeking increased financial and technical assistance to address economic challenges and boost development projects nationwide.