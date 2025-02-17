PIA seeks to lease Heathrow slots to Saudi Airlines for summer 2025

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has formally requested Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) to lease two of its London Heathrow slots to Saudi Airlines for the 2025 summer season, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The move comes as PIA remains unable to resume direct flights to the UK and US, despite the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifting its four-year ban on the airline in November 2024. The UK’s Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority recently conducted an assessment of Pakistan’s aviation safety protocols, with a final decision on PIA’s clearance expected in mid-March.

PIA has been using a slot-leasing strategy, previously renting out its Heathrow slots to Turkish Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, and Saudia, to retain its prime landing rights while awaiting regulatory approvals. The current lease proposal would see Saudia take over slots from Vietnam Airlines, whose term ends in April.

While PIA recently resumed flights to Europe, including an Islamabad-Paris service, its access to the UK remains blocked. A PIA spokesperson noted that if restrictions are lifted, the airline plans to reclaim its leased slots for its own operations.

Meanwhile, PIA continues to grapple with severe financial troubles. The airline reported a loss of $270 million in 2023, with total liabilities nearing $3 billion. The Pakistani government, which is pushing for PIA’s privatisation, faced setbacks last year when an attempted sale collapsed due to low investor interest.