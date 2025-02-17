Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PIA seeks to lease Heathrow slots to Saudi Airlines for summer 2025

National carrier continues to face UK, US restrictions despite EU clearance

By News Desk
Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200LR AP-BGZ departing Toronto

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has formally requested Airport Coordination Limited (ACL) to lease two of its London Heathrow slots to Saudi Airlines for the 2025 summer season, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The move comes as PIA remains unable to resume direct flights to the UK and US, despite the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifting its four-year ban on the airline in November 2024. The UK’s Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority recently conducted an assessment of Pakistan’s aviation safety protocols, with a final decision on PIA’s clearance expected in mid-March.

PIA has been using a slot-leasing strategy, previously renting out its Heathrow slots to Turkish Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, and Saudia, to retain its prime landing rights while awaiting regulatory approvals. The current lease proposal would see Saudia take over slots from Vietnam Airlines, whose term ends in April.

While PIA recently resumed flights to Europe, including an Islamabad-Paris service, its access to the UK remains blocked. A PIA spokesperson noted that if restrictions are lifted, the airline plans to reclaim its leased slots for its own operations.

Meanwhile, PIA continues to grapple with severe financial troubles. The airline reported a loss of $270 million in 2023, with total liabilities nearing $3 billion. The Pakistani government, which is pushing for PIA’s privatisation, faced setbacks last year when an attempted sale collapsed due to low investor interest.

Previous article
Construction firms challenge Rs 120bn contract awards for Carec Tranche-III
Next article
World Bank delegation arrives in Pakistan after two decades
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.