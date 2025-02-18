Air Karachi seeks CAA approval for domestic, international flight operations

Air Karachi, a joint venture of local businessmen, has applied to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for a Regular Public Transport (RPT) licence to launch domestic and international flight operations.

The application, submitted to the director of air transport and ER CAA, includes a detailed business plan and necessary documentation.

Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in November 2024, Air Karachi aims to establish itself as an RPT operator, offering both passenger and cargo services.

The airline has assured full compliance with the regulatory requirements set by the CAA and has requested expedited processing of its application.

Upon securing the RPT licence, Air Karachi will be authorized to begin domestic flight operations, with plans to expand to international routes in the future.